Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $19.75

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after buying an additional 454,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 431,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,222,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,870,000 after buying an additional 395,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 607,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,916. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

