Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $904.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

