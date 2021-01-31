Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $137.38

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. 312,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $147.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

