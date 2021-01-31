Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $182.88

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.01. 1,117,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

