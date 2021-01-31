Analyzing Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) & EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVN 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.69% 1.62% 0.13% EVN 16.53% 7.94% 4.40%

Volatility & Risk

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and EVN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 2.17 $501.89 million $1.59 22.67 EVN $2.36 billion 1.80 $341.23 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Summary

EVN beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides payment products; and asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, brokerage services, and other activities. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 215 branches, 634 external and 140 internal automatic teller machines, 179 external and 237 internal check-deposit machines, 38 information stations, 322 self-service stations, and 114 Night Safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÃ- Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

