Analyzing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citrix Systems and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.45 $681.81 million $4.13 32.28 RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Risk & Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 5 6 1 2.54 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus target price of $159.54, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 18.52% 391.74% 13.02% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -347.77% -210.97%

Summary

Citrix Systems beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace, as well as Citrix Analytics for security, performance, and operations. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves health care, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

