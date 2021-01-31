Analyzing CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -3.12% 0.43% 0.27% CrowdStrike -13.40% -12.79% -6.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SecureWorks and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 4 3 0 0 1.43 CrowdStrike 0 3 19 0 2.86

SecureWorks presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $197.48, indicating a potential downside of 8.49%. Given SecureWorks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Volatility & Risk

SecureWorks has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SecureWorks and CrowdStrike’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $552.77 million 2.06 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -72.84 CrowdStrike $481.41 million 99.19 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -222.47

SecureWorks has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureWorks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SecureWorks beats CrowdStrike on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches by fortifying their cyber defenses, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks. The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

