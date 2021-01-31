Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANDR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

