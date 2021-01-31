Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $793.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $751.87 and its 200-day moving average is $499.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

