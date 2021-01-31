Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 29,876 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.