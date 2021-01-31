Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

