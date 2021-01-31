Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $340.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.