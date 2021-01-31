Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.84 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

