Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

