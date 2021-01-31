Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Shiely purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

