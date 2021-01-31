Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 500 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

NYSE SAM opened at $916.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $959.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total value of $1,580,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,675 shares of company stock worth $68,542,348. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

