Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $41.39 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

