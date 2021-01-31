Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

