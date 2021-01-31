Antonio G. Gomes Sells 12,883 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $133.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.