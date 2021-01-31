APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Up 108.6% in January

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the December 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $7.30 on Friday. APA Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Get APA Group alerts:

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.