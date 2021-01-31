Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $135,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:APO opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

