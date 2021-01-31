Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Apple by 329.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 144,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 184,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 138,675 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 297.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 77,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 255.9% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 276.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

