Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,859 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

