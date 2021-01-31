Applegreen plc (APGN.L) (LON:APGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Shares of Applegreen plc (APGN.L) (LON:APGN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.55), with a volume of 3070276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £609.39 million and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.61.

About Applegreen plc (APGN.L) (LON:APGN)

Applegreen plc operates motorway service areas, trunk road service areas, and petrol filling stations. It operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. The company operates as a roadside convenience food and beverage retailer that sells fuel, food, and other groceries under its Bakewell and Applegreen brands, as well as other partnered international brands, such as Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Subway, Waitrose, WH Smith, Costa Coffee, Chopstix, 7-Eleven, Pizza Express, Harry Ramsden, and Greggs.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen plc (APGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen plc (APGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.