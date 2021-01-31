Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 57.4% in January

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 678,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

APDN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

APDN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

