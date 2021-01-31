Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.59 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.08 million and $15.59 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

