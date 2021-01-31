Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will report sales of $197.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $199.16 million. Archrock posted sales of $245.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $872.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of AROC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 680,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,066. Archrock has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 636,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

