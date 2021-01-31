Arionum Trading Up 27.4% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $65,465.20 and $65.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,856.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.38 or 0.03979002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00387544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.01206168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00529708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00408890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00255956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

