Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 523.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

