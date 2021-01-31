Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Update

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Artificial Life stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Artificial Life has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Artificial Life alerts:

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.