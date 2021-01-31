Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 334.2% in January

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 334.2% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

ARZTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Aryzta to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

