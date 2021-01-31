Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABG opened at $142.61 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

