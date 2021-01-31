Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,400 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the December 31st total of 942,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASTI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.