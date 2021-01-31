ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Down 74.2% in January

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

