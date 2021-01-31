ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,436.93 ($71.03).

ASC stock opened at GBX 4,474 ($58.45) on Thursday. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,818.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,626.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

