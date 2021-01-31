Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 2,482 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.