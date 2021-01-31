Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $46,560,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $22.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

