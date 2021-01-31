Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VB opened at $198.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.81.

