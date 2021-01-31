Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

