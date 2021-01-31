Asset Dedication LLC Sells 12,174 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $340.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

