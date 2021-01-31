Asset Dedication LLC Sells 123 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $245.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

