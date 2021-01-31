Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. 4,916,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

