AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. 12,692,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,513,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

