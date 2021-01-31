ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $540,841.75

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $540,841.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00389324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

