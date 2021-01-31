AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AT&T by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.