Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AUUMF opened at $19.32 on Friday. Aumann has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

