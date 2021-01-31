Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $53.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.14 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $225.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $231.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.74 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 24,965,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,791,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

