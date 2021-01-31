AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.19

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.19 and traded as high as $28.23. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 193,089 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$763.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.19.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

