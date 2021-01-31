Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average of $259.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.