Autoliv, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $9.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Autoliv by 12.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

